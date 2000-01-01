Quick search

Page title
Boot
- Boot sill height = 0cm
Cars with no boot sill and a wide and high boot opening
- Boot opening over 1m at widest point and the vertical height of the boot over 1m
Driver
Lots of legroom and headroom when getting in
- Cars with over 1m of legroom and over 75cm of headroom (measured from seat edge to top of door)
- Cars with seats that are over 80cm from the highest point of the seat edge to the ground. Seat height entry is measured once at the highest and once at the lowest seat position. The seat is moved to the middle of its adjustable position and measured.
Wheelchairs
We use a wheelchair of total length of 1200mm, total width of 700mm, sitting height (from ground to top of head) of 1350mm and height of footrest above floor of 150mm
Hatchbacks that will take an unfolded wheelchair with back seats upright
Seven seat cars that take a wheelchair without having to fold the seats
Type of car
