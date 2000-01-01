COVID-19 Stories

The covid-19 pandemic has given rise to many heroes.

Those caring for the sick and stocking up our supermarkets have been operating in plain sight and celebrated widely. With this study, we shine some light on a group that has been more hidden, but nevertheless has also had to be especially resilient. Disabled and older people had to be great problem-solvers to cope with everyday life whilst the all around them the government’s covid-19 response disproportionally affected them.

It has also highlighted many aspects of our pre-covid lives and the ways in which society discriminates against disabled people. The pandemic is an amplifier of a city and a society in which disability is already hidden. Changes to our ‘normal’ has temporarily made disability more visible in all it’s invisibility.

These stories illustrate how re-thinking our new normal can be an opportunity to realise a more inclusive society in which people with disabilities are part of conversations as they happen and not after the fact.