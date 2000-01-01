What is the Re-imagining Retail project?

Shopping is an essential part of day-to-day life. However, for the 16.8 million disabled people living in the UK, it is often an inaccessible experience defined by cumulative barriers that significantly impact their wellbeing, independence, and limits disabled people’s ability to buy the products they need.

In 2024, we asked our pan-impairment consumer panel what they’d like us to research; retail was the resounding response. Over the past year, in co-creation with disabled people and retailers, we built a set of resources that aim to:

Raise awareness of the barriers disabled people face when shopping

Support retailers in improving the accessibility of physical retail stores

To ensure that our research represented the voices of disabled people, we established a Steering Group of disabled participants at the project's outset. Steering Group members drew on their lived experiences to inform the design of the research methodology and materials, as well as review the findings and outputs. Find out more about how our Steering Group feel about the project, and what taking part in a Steering Group for RiDC is like.

Resources for retailers

Accessibility guidelines

Our accessibility guidelines aim to provide retailers with information about the common barriers disabled people face when shopping in physical retail stores, and detailed guidance to support the retail industry, and other relevant stakeholders, in improving the accessibility of retail experiences.

Videos from our panel members

Some of our panel members filmed their shopping trips, showcasing the barriers they experience. You can view these videos on our social media pages:

Technical report

Our technical report documents the whole Re-Imagining retail project, outlining our approach and the findings from all research activities. This includes: a survey sent to our panel of over 4,000 disabled people, interviews with disabled people, and interviews with retailers.

Summary reports

Our summary report provides an overview of the key findings from the Re-Imagining Retail project and the findings outlined in the Technical Report.

The following documents provide an overview of the interview findings. These have been grouped according to the different sections of the report and provide a shorter overview of the findings. These cover the following subject areas:

If you have any questions about the research or would like to talk to us about the findings, we encourage you to get in touch.